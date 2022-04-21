Scattered showers, cloudy skies around for your Thursday

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Take your umbrella with you when you leave home today. You will likely need it at times.

Today and Tonight

After a milder start to the day with most locations in the 50s, we will head back into the low 70s this afternoon. The marked difference between yesterday and today is that I don’t think we see much sunshine today. It will be dreary with some scattered shower chances off and on throughout the day, with the best chances coming this morning. Hillbilly Days kicks off in Pikeville, so that’s a positive note. Evan will be out there doing Guest Weather, so stop by and see him!

Skies will slowly try to clear tonight, but we may carry a few clouds with us into early Friday morning. That will likely keep us in the upper 50s for overnight lows.

Extended Forecast

After a few clouds early, we will see a mix of sun and clouds on your Friday and the skies clear completely out for the second half of the day before heading into the nighttime hours. Highs will soar toward the 80-degree mark so it will feel super nice. Lows will only drop into the upper 50s under clear skies.

Sunny skies will carry us into the weekend and highs will make a run into the mid-80s on Saturday before returning to the low 80s on Sunday. Lows both nice will be in the low 60s. No monsoon this year in Pikeville, that’s for sure.

We will start the new work and school week dry on Monday, but rain chances quickly return that afternoon and evening with an approaching cold front. Highs should still make it into the upper 70s before dropping to around 50 overnight. Those rain chances will continue early Tuesday as the front moves out. Highs will only make it back into the mid-60s as the skies clear out late.

Drier weather returns for mid to late week.

