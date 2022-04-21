Report: Shaedon Sharpe makes decision between Kentucky and NBA
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 10:45 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - According to a report from The Athletic, Kentucky guard Shaedon Sharpe will declare for the NBA Draft.
Sharpe came to Lexington in January, enrolling early to join the Wildcats. He remained on the bench for the remainder of the season and did not play a single minute for UK.
The consenus top national prospect out of high school, Sharpe is expected to be a lottery pick in the NBA Draft.
Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.