Report: Shaedon Sharpe makes decision between Kentucky and NBA

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - According to a report from The Athletic, Kentucky guard Shaedon Sharpe will declare for the NBA Draft.

Kentucky freshman Shaedon Sharpe will declare for the 2022 NBA Draft, and stay in, team sources tell me and @KyleTucker_ATH. NBA teams project Sharpe as a potential high draft lottery pick. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) April 21, 2022

Sharpe came to Lexington in January, enrolling early to join the Wildcats. He remained on the bench for the remainder of the season and did not play a single minute for UK.

The consenus top national prospect out of high school, Sharpe is expected to be a lottery pick in the NBA Draft.

