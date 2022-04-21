Advertisement

Reed Sheppard ranked No. 29 in initial ESPN 100

North Laurel guard Reed Sheppard scored a team-high 25 points on Saturday against Scott Co.
By Courtney Layne Brewer
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 3:35 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - North Laurel rising senior Reed Sheppard is ranked No. 29 in the initial ESPN Top 100 rankings for the Class of 2023.

Sheppard is the highest-ranked player in the state of Kentucky. He averaged 25.5 points, 7.6 assists, 6.8 rebounds and 4.4 steals per game going into the Sweet 16.

The Jaguars ended the season 28-6, falling to Pikeville in the first round of the state tournament.

The entire list is available on ESPN.

