Powell County Sheriff’s Office mourns loss of deputy

POWELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Powell County Sheriff’s Office is mourning the loss of one of its own.

A Facebook post early Thursday morning said Melvin Rogers died earlier this week. He was 66 years old.

Rogers served as a deputy sheriff for 25 years and worked for the Clay City Police Department for nearly 10 years.

“Melvin’s gracious impact left on Powell County will be talked about for years to come. #124,” The sheriff’s office stated in its post.

