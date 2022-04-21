Advertisement

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet hosting job fairs, preparing for grand opening

By Chas Jenkins
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 3:07 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - As the store prepares to move into the City of Hazard, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet is hosting job fairs this week.

Hosted at the Holiday Inn Express, the first one was held Thursday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The store is accepting applicants for several positions including sales associate, customer service associates and department supervisors.

Market Team Leader Jim Payne said they hope people in the area take advantage of the opportunity.

“It’s been kind of slow, hoping to pick up the rest of day,” he said. “We still have one job fair tomorrow from nine to five and Saturday, nine to five.”

Payne said they have seen around ten applicants so far. They hope to have 55 people hired by the end of the week.

The grand opening for Ollie’s is slated for June 9th.

