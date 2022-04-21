Meet EKU’s newest president: Johnson County native Dr. David McFaddin

MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - In a recent interview, WYMT Anchor Steve Hensley had the chance to sit down with Eastern Kentucky University president and Paintsville native Dr. David McFaddin.

McFaddin was appointed the 14th president in August 2020 but due to covid-19 setbacks, he will be inaugurated next Friday, April 29.

There are week-long events leading up to his inauguration. He calls this a one-in-a-million shot kind of opportunity to serve.

“I’m passionate about Eastern Kentucky, I’m passionate about serving our first-gen and our low-income students,” he told Hensley. “I’m passionate about creating opportunities, for our communities, and being a part of finding solutions for the things that will help make our communities the best place to live and to work and raise our families.”

Kentucky legislatures passed a historic spending bill investing more than $600 million in universities.

McFaddin said EKU will use the money it gets to improve upgrades to facilities and invest in employees.

”It’s really going to let us move forward,” he said. “Not just dependent on tuition dollars to be able to grow and be able to serve our students in the ways we feel they need to be served.”

You can watch McFaddin’s interview on Issues & Answers on Monday at 7:00 on WYMT.

