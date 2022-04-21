Local animal shelter launches ‘Furry Friends Fence Project’

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The Kentucky River Regional Animal Shelter is launching a Furry Friends Fence Project, which is a fundraising campaign that will help the shelter make upgrades and repairs to enhance the lives of their animals.

In a release, the shelter said the project aims to provide a perimeter fence, running lots for the protection of dogs and an enclosed outdoor area for the cats.

The shelter is asking for community support and donations to make this possible.

“If enough people give a little, we can do this,” said Martha Quigley, one of the shelter’s founding board members.

The shelter staff also hopes to receive enough donations to add a roof to the intake area, where animals are unloaded from animal control officers and loaded for transports.

For more information on this project, you can visit the Kentucky River Regional Animal Shelter Facebook page.

