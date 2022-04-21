Advertisement

Lexington’s Central Bank Center officially reopens after renovations

By Jim Stratman and Shelby Lofton
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 11:25 AM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington’s Central Bank Center has officially reopened.

Officials cut the ribbon Thursday morning on the new $310 million renovations. The new additions include 100,000 sq. ft. exhibit hall space, ballrooms, meeting rooms, dining spots and new seating in Rupp Arena.

The renovated Central Bank Center and Rupp Arena were designed by the architecture firm NBBJ.

We’re told the new renovation will result in $100 million of economic benefit every year going forward by bringing in big names, and big events.

Already, the venue has hosted some of the highest-grossing concerts in Lexington Center history, with Elton John’s tour being the latest.

Lexington Center President and CEO Bill Owens says it’s a really exciting day for the city after ten years of planning and construction. Owens told us he’s excited to share the new center with the community.

Officials say a community open house will happen on Saturday, May 21.

