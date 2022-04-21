KYTC: Ramp from I-64 westbound to I-75 southbound to be closed Friday through Monday

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - People traveling from Eastern Kentucky to Lexington this weekend might need to change their normal route.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet Facebook page shared a post Thursday that said the ramp from I-64 westbound to I-75 southbound to be closed Friday at 7 p.m. through Monday at 5:30 a.m.

The post said this means westbound drivers will not be able to access Winchester Road or Man O’ War Boulevard.

Officials said the best route to take Exit 87 onto KY 859 to get to Winchester Road.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.