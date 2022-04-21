Advertisement

KYTC: Ramp from I-64 westbound to I-75 southbound to be closed Friday through Monday

Image depicting traffic cones
Image depicting traffic cones(MGN Online)
By Ethan Sirles
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 1:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - People traveling from Eastern Kentucky to Lexington this weekend might need to change their normal route.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet Facebook page shared a post Thursday that said the ramp from I-64 westbound to I-75 southbound to be closed Friday at 7 p.m. through Monday at 5:30 a.m.

The post said this means westbound drivers will not be able to access Winchester Road or Man O’ War Boulevard.

Officials said the best route to take Exit 87 onto KY 859 to get to Winchester Road.

