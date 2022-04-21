KYTC officials: Pike County road closed at times for repairs for the next two weeks

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - If you travel one Pike County road as part of your daily routine, officials say you will need to alter that for the next couple of weeks.

Work to repair the road and an embankment failure is underway on KY 199, also known as Dinky Road, near the McVeigh community.

We are told the road will be closed daily from 7 a.m. until 5 p.m. starting Thursday, April 21st. Officials with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet expect the project to last about two weeks, depending on the weather. The work is taking place at mile point 4.5, which is north of KY 632 and south of KY 1056.

Drivers are asked to find alternate routes until the work is finished.

Officials say emergency vehicles and school buses will be able to move into the area even during the closing when necessary.

