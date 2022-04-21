Advertisement

KYTC officials: Pike County road closed at times for repairs for the next two weeks

(MGN)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 7:38 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - If you travel one Pike County road as part of your daily routine, officials say you will need to alter that for the next couple of weeks.

Work to repair the road and an embankment failure is underway on KY 199, also known as Dinky Road, near the McVeigh community.

We are told the road will be closed daily from 7 a.m. until 5 p.m. starting Thursday, April 21st. Officials with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet expect the project to last about two weeks, depending on the weather. The work is taking place at mile point 4.5, which is north of KY 632 and south of KY 1056.

Drivers are asked to find alternate routes until the work is finished.

Officials say emergency vehicles and school buses will be able to move into the area even during the closing when necessary.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This turkey killed at a national park in western Kentucky apparently suffered from a condition...
‘Turkey of a lifetime’ killed by hunter in Kentucky
Business operator arrested for trafficking marijuana in Southern Kentucky
Southern Kentucky business operator charged for trafficking Marijuana
Morehead State University
Police investigating threat made to a Kentucky university and hospital
Deputies said the middle school teacher was sexting with a high school student.
Teacher accused of sexting student arrested
Oscar Tshiebwe during UK's win over Florida on Feb. 12, 2022.
Oscar Tshiebwe announces return to UK

Latest News

WYMT Scattered Showers
Scattered showers, cloudy skies around for your Thursday
Photo Courtesy: Powell County Sheriff's Office Facebook page
Powell County Sheriff’s Office mourns loss of deputy
Virgil Henegar
Williamsburg Police looking for missing veteran believed to be in danger
Gov. Beshear promises action on medical marijuana in Kentucky