Hillbilly Days Festival kicks off in Pikeville after two-year break

By Buddy Forbes and Ethan Sirles
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 4:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Pikeville is once again full of hillbilly spirit as the Hillbilly Days Festival kicks off once again after a two-year break due to the pandemic.

The festival officially kicked off on Thursday, bringing in crowds, funnel cake, banjos and more for the first time since 2019.

People all over the region were excited to be back after what some said were “two long years” without the beloved festival.

You can tune in to WYMT news Thursday through the weekend for coverage of the festival.

