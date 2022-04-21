Gov. Beshear promises action on medical marijuana in Kentucky

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - More Americans want recreational marijuana to be legalized in their states.

CBS News did a recent poll on the issue, which shows an overwhelming show of support. That push continues here in Kentucky, with different groups advocating for a change.

“This is the will of the people. I hope the legislative branch will listen to it. If not, we will explore executive options,” Governor Andy Beshear said last Monday, after the bill that could have legalized medical marijuana was killed in the Senate.

More than a week later, and he now promises to find a way “Kentuckians can make their voices heard” on the matter.

“To the veteran out there suffering from PTSD and this could provide some relief, it’s time you got what you need,” Beshear said.

Before the governor’s announcement, marijuana advocacy groups used the 4/20 day in Frankfort to push a bill to get marijuana possession decriminalized.

“Kentuckians are crying out for cannabis reform, for decriminalizing marijuana, yet this body adjourned without doing the people’s business,” said Kungu Njuguna with the ACLU of Kentucky.

This group claims lawmakers were wrapped up with other marijuana matters and couldn’t get to this issue. While the medical marijuana bill wasn’t heard before a Senate committee, Senate President Robert Stivers says he’s not against it, but says he thought the study sizes being used were too small.

“That would give us the impetus to come back maybe within a year and say this is what marijuana could be used for, or not used for,” Stivers said.

Although the legislative session is over, the fight continues as the governor is planning an announcement on Thursday.

“We’re going to look at what legal options are out there,” Beshear said.

