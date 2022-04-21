Advertisement

GE recalls refrigerators due to fall hazard

The recall includes six models sold between February 2020 to January 2022. They all have French...
The recall includes six models sold between February 2020 to January 2022. They all have French doors with a bottom freezer.(@GE AppliancesCo via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 8:13 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - General Electric is recalling some of its refrigerators because of a fall risk.

The company said it has received 71 reports of freezer drawer handles detaching.

It has caused at least 37 people to get hurt, three of which had serious fall injuries.

The recall includes six models sold between February 2020 to January 2022. They all have French doors with a bottom freezer.

Those who believe their refrigerator is impacted by the recall can check using the model number and SIN number on GE’s recall website.

Those with impacted appliances should contact GE for repair.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This turkey killed at a national park in western Kentucky apparently suffered from a condition...
‘Turkey of a lifetime’ killed by hunter in Kentucky
Business operator arrested for trafficking marijuana in Southern Kentucky
Southern Kentucky business operator charged for trafficking Marijuana
Morehead State University
Police investigating threat made to a Kentucky university and hospital
Deputies said the middle school teacher was sexting with a high school student.
Teacher accused of sexting student arrested
Oscar Tshiebwe during UK's win over Florida on Feb. 12, 2022.
Oscar Tshiebwe announces return to UK

Latest News

KYTC officials: Pike County road closed at times for repairs for the next two weeks
Parents were up in arms at a school board meeting as an after-school Satan club proposal was...
After-school ‘Satan club’ voted down by school board
Parents were up in arms at a school board meeting as an after-school Satan club proposal was...
After-school 'Satan club' voted down
WYMT Scattered Showers
Scattered showers, cloudy skies around for your Thursday