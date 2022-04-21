Advertisement

Federal Judge Blocks Kentucky Abortion Law

By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 3:37 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - A federal judge has temporarily blocked a new Republican-backed state law that led Kentucky’s two remaining abortion clinics to halt the procedure. The clinics went to court seeking to overturn the legislation and asked that the law be blocked while the case is being litigated. Passed by the Republican-led legislature, the law bans abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy and requires women to be examined by a doctor before receiving abortion pills. It also contains new reporting requirements that the Kentucky clinics said they couldn’t immediately comply with.

