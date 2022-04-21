Demarco Hopkins signs with Jacksonville State

BAXTER, Ky. (WYMT) - Senior running back Demarco Hopkins has signed to continue his football career with the Jacksonville State Gamecocks.

”There’s some kids in the mountains that can play and we need to open this door and let them know what’s out there besides just right here around them,” said second-year head coach Amos McCreary.

Hopkins led the Harlan County Black Bears with 1,508 rushing yards and 21 touchdowns during his senior season.

”I’m looking forward to getting started,” said Hopkins. “I don’t know if I’ll start right off but I want to give it my best, go as hard as I can and try to get the spot.”

The Black Bears finished 2-8 in 2021.

