Crash involving horse and buggy injures 3, including infant

Investigation
Investigation(MGN)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 2:55 PM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
LOGAN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - A crash involving a horse and buggy in Logan County injured two adults and one infant.

According to the Logan County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened on Morgantown Road in the Old 79 Loop area around 9:20 Thursday morning.

Police said a man was driving south when he failed to see a horse and buggy on the road. He hit the rear of the buggy.

Two adults and a one-year-old baby were in the buggy and thrown off.

The adults were taken to The Med Center in Bowling Green, where they were treated and released. The infant was treated at the scene. The driver of the vehicle was not injured.

Sheriff Stephen Stratton said Logan County EMS, Russellville Rural Fire Department, and the Logan County Burden Bearers helped on the scene.

