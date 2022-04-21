Blue Grass Army Depot starts chemical weapons destruction

MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The process to destroy all the chemical weapons in Madison County is nearing the finish line.

The deadliest substances, such as VX nerve agent, have now been eliminated at the Blue Grass Army Depot.

Most people in Madison County likely do not know most of what is behind the fences at the depot.

For five decades, the U.S. Army stored lethal weapons such as VX nerve agent and mustard gas at Blue Grass Army Depot. There was always a concern of a lethal leak, and people in the area were told what to do.

Those fears and precautions have given way to a massive project to destroy the weapons, a process that is now four-fifths done. All the nerve agent has been eliminated.

“I have thought what if. How would I get away? Would it get in the ground water?” said Ryan Grubbs, who lives near the depot.

About 18,000 rockets were dissembled under the watchful eye of trained operators. It involved a process of neutralizing the agent with water and caustic, then further processed in Texas.

Grubb said he has friends working to destroy the weapons.

“They tell me it’s bullet proof,” Grubbs said.

Grubbs lives across from the depot now, but has lived in the general area most of his life. Even a county away, the depot was frequently a conversation starter.

“I remember my grandfather talking about the place,” Grubbs said.

But with the weapon elimination process nearing completion, it’s likely those conversations and fears won’t be as many.

Stockpile sites in Kentucky and Colorado were among the last of what was once a national stockpile of 30,000 tons of chemical weapons.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.