Beshear supportive of medical marijuana, seeks input for possible action to legalize it

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - Gov. Andy Beshear said he is openly supportive of the use of medical marijuana and he hopes it is eventually legalized in the state - something he’s willing to take action on sooner rather than later.

A medicinal marijuana bill failed in Kentucky during the 2022 General Assembly session, and Beshear said on Thursday that the bill’s defeat is a concern because the majority of Kentuckians favor medicinal marijuana legalization.

The governor argued that it can help patients suffering from Alzheimer’s, ALS, cancer, severe chronic pain, epilepsy and seizures, PTSD, and other ailments.

Beshear also added that if it is acceptable for them, people can work with a doctor to have access to medical cannabis to help relieve symptoms, which could be an alternative to addictive opioids.

The governor then announced four actions he plans to take in the next few months.

First, the governor is directing his general council and team to begin researching legal alternatives for executive action on medical cannabis;

Second, a medicinal cannabis advisory team will be formed and opinions from around the state will be gathered;

Third, after an advisory group is formed, it will travel around the state to hear from the public;

govmedicalcannabisadvisoryteam@ky.gov. Fourth, Beshear stressed that Kentuckians should be able to contact his office about the issue, which he is making easy by sharing the following email address for anybody to contact his team:

The governor said medical marijuana is not something Kentuckians want to see feed the criminal market, and he said legalizing medical cannabis products would place its use within a regulated framework.

