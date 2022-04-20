Advertisement

Wolfe County Search and Rescue finds two canoers after 12 hour search

Missing canoers found by Wolfe Co. SAR
Missing canoers found by Wolfe Co. SAR(Wolfe County Search and Rescue Team)
By Ethan Sirles
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 11:19 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WOLFE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - On Monday night, Wolfe County Search and Rescue responded to a call about two people out on a canoe that did not return when they were supposed to.

The search and rescue teams contacted Kentucky State Police to help them with an aerial search, which started around 3 a.m. Tuesday morning.

According to search and rescue officials, the search was later delayed until 9 a.m. due to incoming fog.

Eventually, the missing people were located around 10:30 a.m. in a drainage area 6 miles upstream from where they meant to end their trip.

After making a plan, the team moved to help get the missing people out of the location.

One of the people was flown from the area and the other got medical attention on site.

The release from Wolfe County Search and Rescue, which was posted on Facebook, said this was the first hoist operation performed by KSP in the state.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Credit: Appalachian Wireless)
Appalachian Wireless to shut down 3G networks
This turkey killed at a national park in western Kentucky apparently suffered from a condition...
‘Turkey of a lifetime’ killed by hunter in Kentucky
Coroner identifies human remains from weekend house fire
Noah Thompson is has made it to the top 24 on this season's edition of "American Idol."
Lawrence County native makes American Idol top 14
Timothy Lell, 43, was arrested by KSP Sunday.
Police: Pike County man robs, attempts to set fire to man

Latest News

Representatives meet at Johnson Co. Legislative Breakfast
Biscuits and bills: Representatives chat at Johnson County Legislative Breakfast
Laurel Co. theft investigation
Laurel County Sheriff asks public for help finding suspect
Morehead State University
Police investigating threat made to a Kentucky university and hospital
WYMT Frost
Chilly morning turns into a mild day