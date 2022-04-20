Wolfe County Search and Rescue finds two canoers after 12 hour search

WOLFE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - On Monday night, Wolfe County Search and Rescue responded to a call about two people out on a canoe that did not return when they were supposed to.

The search and rescue teams contacted Kentucky State Police to help them with an aerial search, which started around 3 a.m. Tuesday morning.

According to search and rescue officials, the search was later delayed until 9 a.m. due to incoming fog.

Eventually, the missing people were located around 10:30 a.m. in a drainage area 6 miles upstream from where they meant to end their trip.

After making a plan, the team moved to help get the missing people out of the location.

One of the people was flown from the area and the other got medical attention on site.

The release from Wolfe County Search and Rescue, which was posted on Facebook, said this was the first hoist operation performed by KSP in the state.

