Advertisement

Southern Kentucky business operator charged for trafficking Marijuana

Business operator arrested for trafficking marijuana in Southern Kentucky
Business operator arrested for trafficking marijuana in Southern Kentucky(Wayne County Sherriff's Department)
By Ethan Sirles
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 4:14 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAYNE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - According to Wayne County Sheriff Tim Catron, a business operator in the area was recently charged with trafficking marijuana out of the business.

Over the last few weeks, Catron said he got several complaints about the business selling vape products that contained marijuana.

After an investigation, officials said they determined there was enough evidence to support the claims that the business was selling the drug.

On Tuesday, two Deputies wearing plain clothes went to the Lucky 7 Smoke and Vape Shop and bought a product that contained marijuana.

After the purchase, Sheriff Catron got a search warrant for the business.

When the warrant was executed, officials with the sheriff’s office said 87 items were taken, including cannabis products, invoices and more than $13,000 in cash.

Jitendrakumar Patel, of Somerset, was arrested and charged with trafficking in marijuana.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Credit: Appalachian Wireless)
Appalachian Wireless to shut down 3G networks
This turkey killed at a national park in western Kentucky apparently suffered from a condition...
‘Turkey of a lifetime’ killed by hunter in Kentucky
Coroner identifies human remains from weekend house fire
Timothy Lell, 43, was arrested by KSP Sunday.
Police: Pike County man robs, attempts to set fire to man
Noah Thompson is has made it to the top 24 on this season's edition of "American Idol."
Lawrence County native makes American Idol top 14

Latest News

Knox County officials say sports complex construction will begin this year
Williamsburg police are calling it “Operation Ice Melt.” We’re told they began going after at...
‘Operation Ice Melt’: Police round up suspected drug dealers
KYTC reminds drivers not to drive through closed roads, could face fines
KYTC reminds drivers not to drive through closed roads, could face fines
Representatives meet at Johnson Co. Legislative Breakfast
Biscuits and bills: Representatives chat at Johnson County Legislative Breakfast