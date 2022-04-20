Southern Kentucky business operator charged for trafficking Marijuana

WAYNE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - According to Wayne County Sheriff Tim Catron, a business operator in the area was recently charged with trafficking marijuana out of the business.

Over the last few weeks, Catron said he got several complaints about the business selling vape products that contained marijuana.

After an investigation, officials said they determined there was enough evidence to support the claims that the business was selling the drug.

On Tuesday, two Deputies wearing plain clothes went to the Lucky 7 Smoke and Vape Shop and bought a product that contained marijuana.

After the purchase, Sheriff Catron got a search warrant for the business.

When the warrant was executed, officials with the sheriff’s office said 87 items were taken, including cannabis products, invoices and more than $13,000 in cash.

Jitendrakumar Patel, of Somerset, was arrested and charged with trafficking in marijuana.

