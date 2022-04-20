Showers possible before temperatures soar

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Folks, you’re currently at the midpoint of a week that looks to feature both snow and 80 degree temperatures. We’ve got almost a summer preview coming up as we head into the second half of the week.

Tonight through Tomorrow Night

Still watching clouds filter into the region for this afternoon and evening as another weak system looks to push into the mountains for tonight and early tomorrow. For tonight, clouds will continue to increase ahead of the system pushing through the region. That will keep lows overnight mild in the lower to middle 50s.

Showers will be with us as we head into the morning and midday hours of Thursday as this system continues to work through the mountains. Even after the showers push out in the afternoon and evening hours, we’ll still see mostly cloudy skies overhead. Even so, highs still remain in the lower 70s for a comfortable afternoon. Lows stick around in the middle 50s as things clear out.

Late Week and the Weekend

We go from an early half of the week featuring freeze alerts and snow chances to a summer preview by the end of it! High pressure moves in and allows temperatures to soar Friday and into the weekend! Plenty of sunshine works into the region as well as highs get up into the lower 80s with a couple of middle 80s possible! Definitely grab the sunscreen if you’re heading out to Hillbilly Days in Pikeville this weekend!

As we head into the new work week, another low pressure system looks to work into the region, providing us with a chance for showers and thunderstorms along a cold front. 80s still look possible Monday, but we may see some cooler temperatures work in by the middle of next week.

