Oscar Tshiebwe announces return to UK

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - After one season in the Blue and White, the unanimous national player of the year has announced that he’s not done.

Oscar Tshiebwe announced on SportsCenter on Wednesday that he will be returning to Kentucky for the 2022-23 season.

He will be the first national player of the year to return to college since Tyler Hansborough in 2008.

