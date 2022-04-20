Advertisement

Oscar Tshiebwe announces return to UK

Oscar Tshiebwe during UK's win over Florida on Feb. 12, 2022.
Oscar Tshiebwe during UK's win over Florida on Feb. 12, 2022.(SEC Media Portal)
By John Lowe
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 1:22 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - After one season in the Blue and White, the unanimous national player of the year has announced that he’s not done.

Oscar Tshiebwe announced on SportsCenter on Wednesday that he will be returning to Kentucky for the 2022-23 season.

He will be the first national player of the year to return to college since Tyler Hansborough in 2008.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Credit: Appalachian Wireless)
Appalachian Wireless to shut down 3G networks
This turkey killed at a national park in western Kentucky apparently suffered from a condition...
‘Turkey of a lifetime’ killed by hunter in Kentucky
Coroner identifies human remains from weekend house fire
Noah Thompson is has made it to the top 24 on this season's edition of "American Idol."
Lawrence County native makes American Idol top 14
Timothy Lell, 43, was arrested by KSP Sunday.
Police: Pike County man robs, attempts to set fire to man

Latest News

Jackson Feltner during Morhead State's game against Northern Kentucky on April 12, 2022.
Jackson Feltner finds success at Morehead State
Brady Dingess signs with Morehead State on April 19, 2022.
Brady Dingess signs with Morehead State
Landon Napier signs with Alice Lloyd College.
Landon Napier signs with Alice Lloyd
Preston Helle on his signing day with UPIKE.
Preston Helle signs with UPIKE