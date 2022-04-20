Advertisement

Marine Corps veteran lucks out with $1M scratch-off win

According to the Florida Lottery, James Musselwhite chose to receive his winnings as a...
According to the Florida Lottery, James Musselwhite chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $760,000.(Florida Lottery)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 11:30 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (Gray News) – A Marine Corps veteran has simple plans for his prize money after winning $1 million in the LUCK Scratch-off game in Florida.

James Musselwhite has already traveled the world while serving his country; now he says all he really wants is a new golf cart.

According to the Florida Lottery, Musselwhite chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $760,000.

He was joined by his family at lottery headquarters to celebrate his big win.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Credit: Appalachian Wireless)
Appalachian Wireless to shut down 3G networks
This turkey killed at a national park in western Kentucky apparently suffered from a condition...
‘Turkey of a lifetime’ killed by hunter in Kentucky
Coroner identifies human remains from weekend house fire
Noah Thompson is has made it to the top 24 on this season's edition of "American Idol."
Lawrence County native makes American Idol top 14
Timothy Lell, 43, was arrested by KSP Sunday.
Police: Pike County man robs, attempts to set fire to man

Latest News

At a ranch on the outskirts of Santa Fe on Oct. 21, 2021, Baldwin was pointing a gun at...
New Mexico fines ‘Rust’ for willful gun safety failures
FILE - This Tuesday, Dec. 11, 2018, file photo shows radio show host and conspiracy theorist...
Judge delays Alex Jones trial as Infowars seeks bankruptcy
Actor Johnny Depp testifies during a hearing at the Fairfax County Circuit Court in Fairfax,...
Johnny Depp says he was demeaned, berated by Amber Heard
Local civilians walk past a tank destroyed during heavy fighting in an area controlled by...
Russia pressures Mariupol as it focuses on Ukraine’s east
Daniil Medvedev of Russia returns a ball in his men's quarterfinal match against Hubert Hurkacz...
Wimbledon bans players from Russia, Belarus over Ukraine war