Laurel County Sheriff asks public for help finding suspect
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 11:44 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Laurel County Sheriff posted on Facebook Wednesday morning asking the public’s help locating a suspect in a theft incident.
A motorcycle was stolen from an area off KY 1189, about 3 miles south of London.
The post said surveillance was able to get images of the suspect and their vehicle.
If you have any information, you can call 606-864-6600 or message the sheriff’s office’s Facebook page.
