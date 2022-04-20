Laurel County Sheriff asks public for help finding suspect

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Laurel County Sheriff posted on Facebook Wednesday morning asking the public’s help locating a suspect in a theft incident.

A motorcycle was stolen from an area off KY 1189, about 3 miles south of London.

The post said surveillance was able to get images of the suspect and their vehicle.

If you have any information, you can call 606-864-6600 or message the sheriff’s office’s Facebook page.

