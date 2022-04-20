Advertisement

KYTC reminds drivers not to drive through closed roads, could face fines

KYTC reminds drivers not to drive through closed roads, could face fines
KYTC reminds drivers not to drive through closed roads, could face fines(KYTC District 10)
By Dakota Makres
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 3:00 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky 713 in Menifee County was closed in late March for a damaged culvert beneath the road. Recently, crews with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 10 said drivers are moving or not following signs and barriers.

”We don’t close a road unless we feel like it’s unsafe for travel, we have maintenance technicians and engineers that look at those things,” said Spokesperson H.B. Elkins.

Elkins said this is not the first time people have ignored road-closed signs, even seeing it happen across the state.

”Very often it will happen during high water times, we’ll block a road because of high water,” said Elkins. “Somebody will say ‘oh the water is not that deep or it’s not that fast.’

Crews said they know coming up on a closed road is inconvenient, but they said if you drive through it and ignore signs, you could be on the hook for your car repairs if it becomes damaged while driving on a closed road, or you could even face fines.

”We can’t be out there 24/7, and when we are not there or during the night, people will hop out and ignore those barricades, they’re not really heavy,” he said.

Officials said there is no date when Kentucky 713 could reopen because the damage is so extensive.

”Most likely going to have to get some emergency funding there,” he added. “Then maybe get one of those metal structures that look like the old army Quonset huts.”

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Credit: Appalachian Wireless)
Appalachian Wireless to shut down 3G networks
This turkey killed at a national park in western Kentucky apparently suffered from a condition...
‘Turkey of a lifetime’ killed by hunter in Kentucky
Coroner identifies human remains from weekend house fire
Noah Thompson is has made it to the top 24 on this season's edition of "American Idol."
Lawrence County native makes American Idol top 14
Timothy Lell, 43, was arrested by KSP Sunday.
Police: Pike County man robs, attempts to set fire to man

Latest News

Representatives meet at Johnson Co. Legislative Breakfast
Biscuits and bills: Representatives chat at Johnson County Legislative Breakfast
Laurel Co. theft investigation
Laurel County Sheriff asks public for help finding suspect
Missing canoers found by Wolfe Co. SAR
Wolfe County Search and Rescue finds two canoers after 12 hour search
Morehead State University
Police investigating threat made to a Kentucky university and hospital