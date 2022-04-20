KYTC reminds drivers not to drive through closed roads, could face fines

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky 713 in Menifee County was closed in late March for a damaged culvert beneath the road. Recently, crews with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 10 said drivers are moving or not following signs and barriers.

”We don’t close a road unless we feel like it’s unsafe for travel, we have maintenance technicians and engineers that look at those things,” said Spokesperson H.B. Elkins.

Elkins said this is not the first time people have ignored road-closed signs, even seeing it happen across the state.

”Very often it will happen during high water times, we’ll block a road because of high water,” said Elkins. “Somebody will say ‘oh the water is not that deep or it’s not that fast.’

Crews said they know coming up on a closed road is inconvenient, but they said if you drive through it and ignore signs, you could be on the hook for your car repairs if it becomes damaged while driving on a closed road, or you could even face fines.

”We can’t be out there 24/7, and when we are not there or during the night, people will hop out and ignore those barricades, they’re not really heavy,” he said.

Officials said there is no date when Kentucky 713 could reopen because the damage is so extensive.

”Most likely going to have to get some emergency funding there,” he added. “Then maybe get one of those metal structures that look like the old army Quonset huts.”

