Ky. hospice patient marries high school sweetheart

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - A sweet story out of Georgetown-- a hospice care patient married her high school sweetheart.

Liana Craven was diagnosed with cancer, and she wrote down a bucket list of things she wanted to do. At the top of her list was marrying her high school sweetheart of 21 years, Richard.

“He had already known before I was diagnosed that I wanted to be married. And he made it happen,” she said.

The team at Bluegrass Care Navigators made sure the two a ceremony. Liana and Richard got married on March 30.

“I just thought that going home with hospice meant you’d be gone in a few days. I got married March 30 and I just feel like, I can do this,” Liana said. “Hospice is not just the end of the line. Sometimes it’s making things you’ve been waiting 21 years for happen faster.”

Liana has enjoyed time with friends and family, especially her new husband and twin sister Melissa.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire. (WKYT)

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.