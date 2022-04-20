Advertisement

Ky. hospice patient marries high school sweetheart

Liana Craven was diagnosed with cancer, and she wrote down a bucket list of things she wanted to do. At the top of her list was marrying her high school sweethe
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 3:34 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - A sweet story out of Georgetown-- a hospice care patient married her high school sweetheart.

Liana Craven was diagnosed with cancer, and she wrote down a bucket list of things she wanted to do. At the top of her list was marrying her high school sweetheart of 21 years, Richard.

“He had already known before I was diagnosed that I wanted to be married. And he made it happen,” she said.

The team at Bluegrass Care Navigators made sure the two a ceremony. Liana and Richard got married on March 30.

“I just thought that going home with hospice meant you’d be gone in a few days. I got married March 30 and I just feel like, I can do this,” Liana said. “Hospice is not just the end of the line. Sometimes it’s making things you’ve been waiting 21 years for happen faster.”

Liana has enjoyed time with friends and family, especially her new husband and twin sister Melissa.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Credit: Appalachian Wireless)
Appalachian Wireless to shut down 3G networks
This turkey killed at a national park in western Kentucky apparently suffered from a condition...
‘Turkey of a lifetime’ killed by hunter in Kentucky
Coroner identifies human remains from weekend house fire
Timothy Lell, 43, was arrested by KSP Sunday.
Police: Pike County man robs, attempts to set fire to man
Noah Thompson is has made it to the top 24 on this season's edition of "American Idol."
Lawrence County native makes American Idol top 14

Latest News

The 2022 Hillbilly Days Festival starts on Thursday, but folks got a bit of a head start on the...
‘Everyone is excited’: Pikeville prepares to host 45th Hillbilly Days Festival
90-year-old Leonard Harris returns to watch great-granddaughters play volleyball
90-year-old returns to Ky. school weeks after heart attack to watch great-granddaughters play volleyball again
Indiana State Police said the body of a young boy who was found dead in the woods in eastern...
Forensics experts aid investigation of boy found dead inside suitcase
Wednesday is 4/20, and marijuana advocacy groups used the day in Frankfort to push a bill to...
Advocates push for marijuana decriminalization on 4/20 in Frankfort
The Bluegrass Youth ChalleNGe is an alternative educational experience for at-risk youth to...
Ky. organization offers military experience for at-risk youth