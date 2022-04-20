Advertisement

Knox County working on plan for sports complex

Conceptual Plan for the Knox County Sports Complex
Conceptual Plan for the Knox County Sports Complex
By Evan Hatter
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 11:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOX COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Knox County officials have big plans after purchasing a plot of land next to the Cumberland River.

Knox County Judge-Executive Mike Mitchell announced Tuesday that the county had purchased an 88 acre plot of land right off of KY-225 from the Barbourville Utility Commission.

At an official announcement Tuesday evening, the Judge-Executive announced plans for a sports complex to be built on the site. The complex would include softball and baseball fields in the first phase with walking trails, an amphitheater, batting cages, playgrounds and, eventually, a soccer field, pickleball and basketball courts.

“The land will be an investment in the people of Knox County,” Mitchell said. The conceptual plan released in conjunction with Summit Engineering would be called the Knox County Sports Complex.

The project would wrap up with a 50,000 square foot indoor facility.

“Planning for this project has been underway for over two years,” Mitchell said. “Projects of this scale takes time and planning; we wanted to make sure we got it right.”

There is currently no word on when construction could begin.

