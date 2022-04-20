Advertisement

Knox County officials say sports complex construction will begin this year

(WYMT)
By Alyssa Williams
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 3:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BARBOURVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials in Knox County recently announced plans to build a new sports complex.

Developers have big plans for the facility as they plan to have baseball and soccer fields, a tennis court and a variety of other areas for sports teams and community members to utilize and enjoy.

Knox County officials said the sports complex will provide more athletic opportunities for the kids of Knox County and will also benefit local economy.

“There’s gonna be a lot of people coming to this region,” said Knox County Judge-Executive Mike Mitchell. “I know we’ve worked with state leaders and stuff. They’re promoting tourism and East Kentucky tourism and I think this is gonna be a good part to that.”

The Knox County Sports Complex location is less than half a mile from US-25 and centrally located within the county.

Judge-Executive Mitchell said they could begin construction as soon as late summer.

