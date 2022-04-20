Advertisement

Judge sends Julian Assange extradition decision to UK government

Julian Assange has sought for years to avoid a trial in the U.S. on charges related to WikiLeaks’ publication of a huge trove of classified documents more than a decade ago.(ZUMA / MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 6:11 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
LONDON (AP) — A British judge on Wednesday formally approved the extradition of Julian Assange to the United States to face spying charges. The case will now go to Britain’s interior minister for a decision, and the WikiLeaks founder still has legal avenues of appeal.

The order comes after the U.K. Supreme Court last month refused Assange permission to appeal against a lower court’s ruling that he could be extradited.

A judge at Westminster Magistrates’ Court issued the order in a brief hearing. Home Secretary Priti Patel will decide whether to grant the extradition.

The move doesn’t exhaust the legal options for Assange, who has sought for years to avoid a trial in the U.S. on charges related to WikiLeaks’ publication of a huge trove of classified documents more than a decade ago.

His lawyers have four weeks to make submissions to Patel, and can also seek to appeal to the High Court.

