I-64 improvement project underway in Boyd County

Drivers who use a stretch of I-64 along the Kentucky/West Virginia border will need to plan ahead during the next few months.
By Kimberly Donahue
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 7:22 PM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
BOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) -Drivers who use a stretch of Interstate 64 along the Kentucky/West Virginia border will need to plan ahead during the next few months.

A $9.5 million repair project along a 7-mile area of the interstate will be go through November.

According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, traffic will be reduced to one lane in each direction from mile markers 184 to 191, which are the Cannonsburg and Catlettsburg exits.

Eastbound and westbound traffic entering the work zone must merge left while the right lane is closed.

Kentucky Department of Highways spokesman Allen Blair estimates about 14,000 drivers use the stretch of road each day. Speeds will be reduced to 55 mph.

“People rely on this not just in Boyd County but also in between our states to keep commerce flowing keep people going to jobs and to businesses and areas they need to get to,” he said.

“It’s one of our highest priorities is to maintain the highway system we have especially our inner county routes like U.S. 23 and I-64.”

Local law enforcement will be watching out for the workers.

The $9.5 million project includes ditchline repairs and crews fixing embankment slides, as well as drainage work and in-depth pavement repairs.

“All projects that involve the interstate or a major highway system are essential,” he said.

“It’s something we put a lot of effort and money to keep it in the best shape possible for all those people who rely on those highways.

Crews have until the end of November to finish the project.

