Advertisement

Human activity could lead to ‘insect apocalypse,’ study says

Researchers say human activity could cause an "insect apocalypse."
Researchers say human activity could cause an "insect apocalypse."(Tom Murphy VII / CC BY-SA 3.0)
By CNN
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 1:12 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Some areas of the world could be heading toward an “insect apocalypse.”

Researchers at the University College London released a new study looking at 20 years of data from more than 6,000 locations.

They also studied nearly 18,000 insect species including butterflies, grasshoppers, dragonflies and bees.

Researchers found that extreme land use combined with warming temperatures are pushing some insect ecosystems toward collapse.

Some areas around the world have already seen a nearly 50% drop in insect populations, with the number of species cut by 27%.

The study’s lead author Charlotte Outhwaite says losing insect populations would threaten global food production due to the important role they play in local ecosystems.

Scientists also say they don’t know when the point of no return is but the findings could be the tip of the iceberg due to limited data in some regions.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Credit: Appalachian Wireless)
Appalachian Wireless to shut down 3G networks
This turkey killed at a national park in western Kentucky apparently suffered from a condition...
‘Turkey of a lifetime’ killed by hunter in Kentucky
Coroner identifies human remains from weekend house fire
Noah Thompson is has made it to the top 24 on this season's edition of "American Idol."
Lawrence County native makes American Idol top 14
Timothy Lell, 43, was arrested by KSP Sunday.
Police: Pike County man robs, attempts to set fire to man

Latest News

A new Tennessee bill aims to not legally require teachers or staff to use a student’s preferred...
Tennessee bill aims to not require teachers to use students’ preferred pronouns
U.S. Secret Service officers shot “an intruder” Wednesday at the residence of the Peruvian...
Feds: Intruder killed at Peruvian ambassador’s residence
Actor Johnny Depp testifies during a hearing at the Fairfax County Circuit Court in Fairfax,...
Johnny Depp says he was demeaned, berated by Amber Heard
South Carolina's Supreme Court has ordered a halt to a planned execution by firing squad with a...
S.C. Supreme Court orders halt to planned execution by firing squad with temporary stay
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks at North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State...
Biden to attend White House Correspondents’ Association gala