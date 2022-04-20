Emergency crews preparing for massive Thunder Over Louisville crowds

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Thunder Over Louisville this year will be a little different than in years past. Because there will be hundreds of thousands of people in one place at the same time, security and procedures will be a little different.

“All the resources are there,” said Kentucky Derby Festival President Matt Gibson. “Everything that everyone will need is there, so we’re excited for people to come out.”

Thunder Over Louisville last packed the waterfront and lit up the sky in front of a large crowd in 2019.

There are a few things to know this year following a pandemic-affected 2020 and 2021:

Those driving to the event are advised to park away from the water and walk.

Bikes and scooters can be used to get to the event. In fact, it is encouraged, although they are not permitted within the Waterfront Park perimeter.

Grills, tents, and glass bottles should be left at home. There are plenty of vendors inside the venue, and they’ll be open after the fireworks.

Jody Meiman, the executive director of Louisville Metro Emergency Services, encourages that parents who are bringing a child snap a picture of them before the event, as it may be helpful if they get lost in the crowd. On both sides of the river, there will be first aid and a lost children station, as well as other safety tents.

“We also have the capability to send out a what’s called an IPAWS alert, or Integrated Public Alert Warning System on both sides of the river,” Meiman said. “So if there’s an immediate danger or needed information, we can get that off. It’s similar to a tornado warning or an Amber Alert.”

Thunder Day schedule:

Airshow - 3 p.m.

Thunder Over Louisville - 9:30 p.m.

Click here for viewing locations and parties. For Thunder Day information, click here.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.