Deaths on Kentucky’s highways increasing, officials urge caution

(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 2:15 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - An increase in traffic fatalities last year has Kentucky officials urging drivers to focus on safety behind the wheel.

Data from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet’s Office of Highway Safety and Kentucky State Police show the number of deaths on Kentucky highways climbed by 26, with 806 killed in 2021 compared with 780 in 2020.

Officials said 54.7 percent of those who died were not wearing a seat belt. The data showed that 26 percent of crashes involved speeding or aggressive drivers and 15 percent of the crashes involved alcohol.

Transportation Secretary Jim Gray asked drivers to commit to safe driving behaviors including the use of seat belts.

