Chilly morning turns into a mild day

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Some of you could wake up with a little frost this morning, but I think increasing cloud cover could negate some of that by the time the sun comes up.

Today and Tonight

It’s shaping up to another chilly morning, with either a Frost Advisory or a Freeze Warning in effect until 9 a.m. depending on where you live. The good news is after mid-morning, the sunshine should take over, at least for the most part. Highs will soar toward the 70-degree mark today and could even cross it in some areas.

Clouds will start to increase again tonight and some stray rain chances are possible late. We will drop into the mid-50s for overnight lows.

Extended Forecast

After an extended hiatus for COVID-19, festival season kicks off again in Pikeville on Thursday with the return of Hillbilly Days. While the weather might not cooperate fully for day 1, it will not be a complete washout. Matter of fact, the later into the day you get, the better the chance of you staying completely dry. Highs will climb into the low 70s and it will be a bit breezy at times. Keep your umbrella handy, just in case. Clouds start to decrease Thursday night as lows drop into the mid to upper 50s.

Friday, Saturday and Sunday look amazing, and if I’m being honest, almost summer-like! Sunshine dominates the headlines and highs will top out near 80 on Friday and into the low to mid-80s on Saturday and Sunday. You can’t beat that!

The new work and school week on Monday looks to start out nice, but clouds and rain chances will increase later in the day as a cold front approaches. I still think we’ll be in the low 80s for highs before dropping into the low 50s overnight.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.