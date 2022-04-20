Advertisement

Biscuits and bills: Representatives chat at Johnson County Legislative Breakfast

Representatives meet at Johnson Co. Legislative Breakfast
Representatives meet at Johnson Co. Legislative Breakfast(WYMT)
By Buddy Forbes and Ethan Sirles
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 11:57 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - With the recent session of the Kentucky General Assembly in the rear view, a couple state representatives joined community members at the Country Music Highway Museum in Staffordsville Wednesday, discussing some of the highlights from this year.

The 2022 Legislative Breakfast, hosted by the Paintsville/Johnson County Chamber of Commerce, invited local minds to hear from District 31 Senator Philip Wheeler and Dist. 97 Representative Bobby McCool about some of the topics discussed and legislation passed during this year’s General Assembly.

Discussions ranged from the “Save Women’s Sports Act,” barring transgender girls from competing in student sports designated for girls, to new road funding, education and Kentucky’s recent opioid settlement.

McCool said the most exciting news from the session for Johnson County was movement on a project to connect Salyersville and Paintsville an expanded four-lane road on 460. That project, he said, will open up the area for more growth and opportunity.

Wheeler said getting Call severance funds back in the hands of the counties could also be a game changer for Eastern Kentucky.

The floor opened for a Q&A session with those in attendance.

Both republican representatives said conversations like this are crucial in getting community members more involved with the things that happen in Frankfort.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Credit: Appalachian Wireless)
Appalachian Wireless to shut down 3G networks
This turkey killed at a national park in western Kentucky apparently suffered from a condition...
‘Turkey of a lifetime’ killed by hunter in Kentucky
Coroner identifies human remains from weekend house fire
Noah Thompson is has made it to the top 24 on this season's edition of "American Idol."
Lawrence County native makes American Idol top 14
Timothy Lell, 43, was arrested by KSP Sunday.
Police: Pike County man robs, attempts to set fire to man

Latest News

Laurel Co. theft investigation
Laurel County Sheriff asks public for help finding suspect
Missing canoers found by Wolfe Co. SAR
Wolfe County Search and Rescue finds two canoers after 12 hour search
Morehead State University
Police investigating threat made to a Kentucky university and hospital
WYMT Frost
Chilly morning turns into a mild day