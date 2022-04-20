Biscuits and bills: Representatives chat at Johnson County Legislative Breakfast

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - With the recent session of the Kentucky General Assembly in the rear view, a couple state representatives joined community members at the Country Music Highway Museum in Staffordsville Wednesday, discussing some of the highlights from this year.

The 2022 Legislative Breakfast, hosted by the Paintsville/Johnson County Chamber of Commerce, invited local minds to hear from District 31 Senator Philip Wheeler and Dist. 97 Representative Bobby McCool about some of the topics discussed and legislation passed during this year’s General Assembly.

Discussions ranged from the “Save Women’s Sports Act,” barring transgender girls from competing in student sports designated for girls, to new road funding, education and Kentucky’s recent opioid settlement.

McCool said the most exciting news from the session for Johnson County was movement on a project to connect Salyersville and Paintsville an expanded four-lane road on 460. That project, he said, will open up the area for more growth and opportunity.

Wheeler said getting Call severance funds back in the hands of the counties could also be a game changer for Eastern Kentucky.

The floor opened for a Q&A session with those in attendance.

Both republican representatives said conversations like this are crucial in getting community members more involved with the things that happen in Frankfort.

