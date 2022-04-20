Advertisement

90-year-old returns to Ky. school weeks after heart attack to watch great-granddaughters play volleyball again

90-year-old Leonard Harris returns to watch great-granddaughters play volleyball
90-year-old Leonard Harris returns to watch great-granddaughters play volleyball(Family of Leonard Harris)
By Shelby Lofton
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 6:22 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLEMING COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - You may remember a story from a few weeks ago, when we told you about a 90-year-old man who was saved by some Good Samaritans at a Simons Middle School volleyball game.

PREVIOUS STORY >> ‘I feel blessed:’ Good Samaritans save 90-year-old’s life at Ky. middle school volleyball game

Well, Leonard Harris, or Papaw Leonard, is out of the hospital and got to see his great-granddaughters’ final home game of the season!

Late last month, Harris was in the stands cheering on his great-granddaughters when his heart stopped. Kayla Hay started compressions on him, and Mendy High ran to get the only AED in the building, which helped get his pulse back. He was taken to the hospital, where a stent was put in his heart.

After the scary accident, he said he was a little sore, but Harris said he was grateful for those who helped save him.

His daughter-in-law Cathy Harris said that this week, a little over two weeks from his medical emergency, he was back at the middle school to walk on the court with his great-granddaughter for 8th Grade Night.

She also said he got to meet the women who helped save his life.

You can check out these sweet photos provided by his family, who said it was a “very emotional” night:

Caption
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Credit: Appalachian Wireless)
Appalachian Wireless to shut down 3G networks
This turkey killed at a national park in western Kentucky apparently suffered from a condition...
‘Turkey of a lifetime’ killed by hunter in Kentucky
Coroner identifies human remains from weekend house fire
Timothy Lell, 43, was arrested by KSP Sunday.
Police: Pike County man robs, attempts to set fire to man
Noah Thompson is has made it to the top 24 on this season's edition of "American Idol."
Lawrence County native makes American Idol top 14

Latest News

The 2022 Hillbilly Days Festival starts on Thursday, but folks got a bit of a head start on the...
‘Everyone is excited’: Pikeville prepares to host 45th Hillbilly Days Festival
Indiana State Police said the body of a young boy who was found dead in the woods in eastern...
Forensics experts aid investigation of boy found dead inside suitcase
Wednesday is 4/20, and marijuana advocacy groups used the day in Frankfort to push a bill to...
Advocates push for marijuana decriminalization on 4/20 in Frankfort
The Bluegrass Youth ChalleNGe is an alternative educational experience for at-risk youth to...
Ky. organization offers military experience for at-risk youth