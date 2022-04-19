Warm temperatures set to return

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - After a below-average start to the work week, we are returning to a much nicer weather pattern as we head through the rest of it.

Tonight through Tomorrow Night

You may have enjoyed the return of sunshine as we went through this afternoon and we’ve got plenty of sunshine on the way as we head through this work week. This afternoon’s breezy conditions look to calm down as we break out into mostly clear skies tonight. Lows get chilly, falling into the middle 30s, but upper 20s can’t be ruled out in those sheltered locations.

More sunshine on the way to kick off our Wednesday with high pressure beginning to scoot on to the east during the afternoon hours. This adds a more southerly component to the wind, allowing warmer temperatures to start to filter in. Our highs will be quite a bit milder into the upper 60s, flirting with 70° for Wednesday afternoon. Clouds continue to push in ahead of our next rain chance early Thursday, with Wednesday night lows falling only into the middle 50s.

Thursday and Beyond

We are back to a mix of sun and clouds for the day on Thursday as a weak system begins to push into the region. This will result in a chance for a few scattered showers for the first half of Thursday. Even with the clouds and showers, some sunshine in the afternoon should get us up into the lower 70s for highs. We’re back to partly cloudy skies overnight Thursday with lows in the lower 50s.

A sunnier and warmer pattern takes hold for Friday, lasting right on through the weekend, with plenty of sunshine working in with lower 80s for daytime highs and lows near 60° each night. Truly mid-spring conditions as a much warmer pattern takes hold. We’ll watch another system start to push into the region by Sunday and into Monday with some scattered showers possible, but the timing is still a bit iffy on this. Either way, warm temperatures look to hold on into next week!

