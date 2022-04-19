Advertisement

Travelers at Lexington’s Blue Grass Airport react to end of mask mandate

Travelers now have the choice of whether or not they want to mask up. It’s the first time in...
Travelers now have the choice of whether or not they want to mask up. It’s the first time in two years that passengers on plains, trains, and buses can take their masks off.(WKYT)
By Jim Stratman
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 11:47 AM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Travelers now have the choice of whether or not they want to mask up.

It’s the first time in two years that passengers on planes, trains and buses can take their masks off.

MORE: Cheers and fears as US ends mask mandates for travel

At Lexington’s Blue Grass Airport, some passengers are wearing masks, while others are going without them. Even the employees, some of them choosing to mask up and others taking full advantage of that mandate dropping.

Officials out at Blue Grass Airport say, for their part, they’ve followed the lead of the TSA throughout the pandemic.

Now that the mandate has been struck down, officials say that they are going to follow that lead, opening the door for passengers to make the choice for themselves.

“TSA will no longer be enforcing the mask mandate within the airport and certainly recommend reaching out to your air service provider directly for information about your specific flight,” said Lauren White, Blue Grass Airport community relations manager.

The mandate was just recently extended by the CDC before the judge’s ruling came down.

Some people we spoke with told us they really felt indifferent to the mask mandate going away, saying it wasn’t a big deal, but others said they would prefer everyone look out for their fellow passengers.

“I think it’s the right thing to do. Better safe than sorry,” said Babawande Majekodunni.

“I mean, it doesn’t really bother me,” said Aimee Padgett. “It’s kind of nice to not have to go through long flights with the mask because it gets uncomfortable, but it’s not the end of the world.”

Blue Grass Airport officials say they will continue to take down some of the signage that says masks are required, but some of the other precautionary steps, like the hand sanitizer stations, will more than likely stick around.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic car crash
Multiple-car crash on KY 114 in Middle Creek
KSP troopers say a man believed to be barricaded in a building in Olive Hill appears to have...
Kentucky State Police searching for suspect after barricade situation
Students return to J.D. Adams Middle School after Monday morning evacuation
(Credit: Appalachian Wireless)
Appalachian Wireless to shut down 3G networks
The Markwell's home in Powell County was left exposed to the rain Wednesday night after strong...
‘It sounded like the house was going to blow apart:’ Eastern Kentucky family cleaning up after strong storms dealt severe damage

Latest News

Locals should call the Paintsville City Hall and schedule a time for pick-up.
Johnson County town hosts spring clean-up week with free trash pick-up
Detective Allen says that Gilday had confessed to troopers during that interview and said that...
Shannon Gilday facing more charges in home invasion case
This turkey killed at a national park in western Kentucky apparently suffered from a condition...
‘Turkey of a lifetime’ killed by hunter in Kentucky
Summer internships, hospital system update given at EKY chamber of commerce meeting
How local restaurants, grocery stores are dealing with increase in meat prices