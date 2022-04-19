Advertisement

Summer internships, hospital system update given at EKY chamber of commerce meeting

(Cory Sanning/WYMT)
By Dakota Makres
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 4:09 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Focusing on teens and young adults ages 16 to 24, Prosper Appalachia, a fairly new organization created by the Eastern Kentucky Concentrated Employment program, is working with other organizations to break down barriers

“Try to increase the opportunities for our young people to live and thrive,” said Prosper Appalachia Founding Director Del Stephens. “So they don’t have to leave home to find their future.”

Discussing a paid summer internship program during a Hazard Perry County Chamber of Commerce meeting. The internship program matches young adults with employers who best suit them

”We’re trying to serve young people that are at risk of becoming disengaged, or they’re already disengaged from education or career,” said Stephens.

Also speaking at the meeting was the new Hazard ARH Community CEO Tony Sudduth. He told chamber members what the hospital system is doing to better patient care

”We’ve been working on a very detailed project in our surgical area, to help improve processes, to improve our outcomes that come out of our surgery department,” he said.

He said the system is working hard to combat cardiac disease along with being a certified stroke center.

”We’ve started a very active cardiac surgery program, have two excellent cardiac surgeons on board now,” he said. “We’re starting to see those volumes really move up.”

