Advertisement

Shannon Gilday facing more charges in home invasion case

Detective Allen says that Gilday had confessed to troopers during that interview and said that...
Detective Allen says that Gilday had confessed to troopers during that interview and said that he believed he needed to get into that bunker for security given current world events.(wkyt)
By Phil Pendleton and Ethan Sirles
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 5:40 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four

RICHMOND, Ky. (WYMT) - The man charged in a deadly home invasion in Madison County is facing more charges.

According to court records, Shannon Gilday is now charged with first-degree strangulation and assault third-degree (inmate assault on corrections). Court records show he was charged Saturday.

He is accused of assaulting a deputy jailer during a fight that happened Saturday. He reportedly put his forearm on the deputy jailer’s neck causing him to have trouble breathing.

Some people in the area were on edge after the killing in February, but Madison County Sheriff Mike Coyle said people are breathing a sigh of relief knowing Gilday is in jail.

“Yes in my opinion, this young man has some serious issues. He doesn’t need to be out on the streets,” said Coyle.

MORE:

A not guilty plea was entered for Gilday on the new charges. He is due back in court on April 27.

Just last week, a grand jury indicted Gilday for the murder of Jordan Morgan in February. Gilday is accused of breaking into her father, Wesley Morgan’s home and shooting her.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic car crash
Multiple-car crash on KY 114 in Middle Creek
KSP troopers say a man believed to be barricaded in a building in Olive Hill appears to have...
Kentucky State Police searching for suspect after barricade situation
Students return to J.D. Adams Middle School after Monday morning evacuation
(Credit: Appalachian Wireless)
Appalachian Wireless to shut down 3G networks
The Markwell's home in Powell County was left exposed to the rain Wednesday night after strong...
‘It sounded like the house was going to blow apart:’ Eastern Kentucky family cleaning up after strong storms dealt severe damage

Latest News

Locals should call the Paintsville City Hall and schedule a time for pick-up.
Johnson County town hosts spring clean-up week with free trash pick-up
This turkey killed at a national park in western Kentucky apparently suffered from a condition...
‘Turkey of a lifetime’ killed by hunter in Kentucky
Summer internships, hospital system update given at EKY chamber of commerce meeting
How local restaurants, grocery stores are dealing with increase in meat prices