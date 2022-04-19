Shannon Gilday facing more charges in home invasion case

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four

RICHMOND, Ky. (WYMT) - The man charged in a deadly home invasion in Madison County is facing more charges.

According to court records, Shannon Gilday is now charged with first-degree strangulation and assault third-degree (inmate assault on corrections). Court records show he was charged Saturday.

He is accused of assaulting a deputy jailer during a fight that happened Saturday. He reportedly put his forearm on the deputy jailer’s neck causing him to have trouble breathing.

Some people in the area were on edge after the killing in February, but Madison County Sheriff Mike Coyle said people are breathing a sigh of relief knowing Gilday is in jail.

“Yes in my opinion, this young man has some serious issues. He doesn’t need to be out on the streets,” said Coyle.

A not guilty plea was entered for Gilday on the new charges. He is due back in court on April 27.

Just last week, a grand jury indicted Gilday for the murder of Jordan Morgan in February. Gilday is accused of breaking into her father, Wesley Morgan’s home and shooting her.

