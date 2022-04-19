Advertisement

RJ Adams tranfers from UK

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 5:30
By John Lowe
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 6:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - The post-spring transfer carousel continues in Lexington.

Kentucky offensive lineman Reuben “RJ” Adams announced on Twitter Tuesday that he is entering the transfer portal.

Adams never played a down in a game for Kentucky. The announcement comes at a time when UK head coach Mark Stoops said he’d be having “difficult” conversations with players after spring practice ahead of the May 1 transfer portal deadline.

