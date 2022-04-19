Advertisement

Primary Care, ARH teaming up for May maternity fair

(MGN)
By Dakota Makres
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 12:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Primary Care Centers of Eastern Kentucky and ARH are teaming up to host a maternity fair in May.

The fair will have multiple vendors with information and freebies along with giveaways and door prizes.

One lucky person will be selected to receive a free baby delivery from ARH.

We are told a person who won it in 2019 did not have insurance.

“We loved to be involved in our community, we loved to give back to our community,” said Tammy Hignite with Primary Centers of Eastern Kentucky. “This is just one way we can focus on the new moms; the expecting parents.”

The event kicks off Friday, May 6th in the parking lot of Primary Care from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

The fair will also have a special guest, JJ from the popular kids show Cocomelon.

