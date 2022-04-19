Advertisement

Police: Pike County man robs, attempts to set fire to man

Timothy Lell, 43, was arrested by KSP Sunday.
By Buddy Forbes
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 3:44 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
STOPOVER, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police arrested a Pike County man Sunday, executing a warrant that claims he broke into the former Majestic Elementary School, robbed a man who was living there and tied him up on a mattress before trying to set it on fire.

In an arrest warrant, Trooper Matthew Cornett said he responded to a burglary at the former school building on April 8, where he found someone living in the building. The person living there claimed Timothy Lell, 43, of Stopover, broke into the space where he was staying and tied him with electrical wire before placing him on a mattress, which he attempted to set on fire.

In the complaint, Tpr. Cornett said, “Evidence at the scene shows this mattress does sustain burn markings.” He goes on to say Lell stole multiple items, “including an ATV, large radio system, and a large amount of tools.”

April 10, Cornett received a tip that led him to Lell’s property, where he found the items that were reported as stolen, along with the victim’s driver’s license and a witness account of Lell unloading them into the building on his property.

Lell was arrested Sunday, charged with robbery, first-degree and taken to the Pike County Detention Center.

