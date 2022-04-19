Martin County’s Brady Dingess commits to Morehead State

INEZ, Ky. (WYMT) - A mountain basketball star will be playing Division I basketball this fall.

Martin County’s Brady Dingess announced Monday evening that he committed to play at Morehead State.

Dingess finished the 2021-22 season among the top scorers in the Commonwealth, averaging 26.4 points per game. He was named 15th Region Player of the Year.

According to Martin County head coach Jason James, Dingess will sign with the Eagles on Tuesday afternoon.

