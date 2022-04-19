Advertisement

Man charged in deadly Madison Co. home invasion now facing more charges

The man charged in a deadly home invasion in Madison County is facing more charges.
By WKYT News Staff
Apr. 18, 2022
According to court records, Shannon Gilday is now charged with first degree strangulation and assault third degree -- inmate assault on corrections. Court records show he was charged Saturday.

MORE:

A preliminary hearing is set for April 27. Just last week, a grand jury indicted Gilday for the murder of Jordan Morgan in February.

Gilday is accused of breaking into her father, Wesley Morgan’s home and shooting her.

