Lawrence County native makes American Idol top 14

LOS ANGELES (WYMT) - It was a nice 20th birthday present for one Louisa-native.

America voted Noah Thompson, a construction worker from Lawrence County, into the top ten on Monday night’s American Idol.

Thompson was voted into the top ten with the show’s judges then picking four more contestants to round out the top 14.

Thompson performed Jason Isbell’s “Cover Me Up” on Monday evening’s program.

The next episode airs on Sunday.

