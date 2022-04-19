Advertisement

Lawrence County native makes American Idol top 14

Noah Thompson is has made it to the top 24 on this season's edition of "American Idol."
By Evan Hatter
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 10:03 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LOS ANGELES (WYMT) - It was a nice 20th birthday present for one Louisa-native.

America voted Noah Thompson, a construction worker from Lawrence County, into the top ten on Monday night’s American Idol.

Thompson was voted into the top ten with the show’s judges then picking four more contestants to round out the top 14.

Thompson performed Jason Isbell’s “Cover Me Up” on Monday evening’s program.

The next episode airs on Sunday.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

