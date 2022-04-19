Landon Napier signs with Alice Lloyd

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - For the 14th Region Player of the Year, it was a day four years in the making.

Perry Central’s Landon Napier signed his letter of intent to play the next four seasons at Alice Lloyd on Tuesday morning.

”From the first time I had been there, and December I think it was I got the offer, I just felt like I was at home,” Napier said. “I love the campus, I love the culture over there and what they’re doing is great. So as far as feelign at home and as far as it feels to be there, it just feels great. It feels like where I’m supposed to be.”

Napier led the Commodores this past season with 15.3 points per game.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.