KSP asks public for help looking for missing London woman

LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police sent a release Tuesday morning asking the public for help finding a missing woman.

Holly E. Reagan, 39, of London was last seen early in the morning on April 16.

The release said she is a white woman, 5′1″ with blonde, shoulder-length hair and brown eyes. Reagan was last seen wearing a gray zip-up jacket and dark pants.

If you have any information, you can call 606-878-6622.

