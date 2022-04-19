Advertisement

KSP asks public for help looking for missing London woman

Missing Laurel Co. woman
Missing Laurel Co. woman(Laurel County Sheriff's Office)
By Ethan Sirles
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 11:19 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police sent a release Tuesday morning asking the public for help finding a missing woman.

Holly E. Reagan, 39, of London was last seen early in the morning on April 16.

The release said she is a white woman, 5′1″ with blonde, shoulder-length hair and brown eyes. Reagan was last seen wearing a gray zip-up jacket and dark pants.

If you have any information, you can call 606-878-6622.

