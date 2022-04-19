Johnson County town hosts spring clean-up week with free trash pick-up

PAINTSVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - April 18th through 22nd is “Spring Clean-Up Week” in Paintsville. People can call Paintsville City Hall and have city employees come to their property for a free one-time trash pick-up.

“They will call City Hall, set up a time for pick up, and then we’ll relay that message to our street department,” said Paintsville Mayor Bill Runyon. “Our street department goes to their homes, picks up the materials, and hauls it off for them for free.”

All of the trash picked up by city employees is taken to Apple Valley Sanitation and the week is a great way to get a head start on spring cleaning by getting rid of any large items.

“In addition to just the residential trash and the commercial trash, they’ll bring us stuff that they normally wouldn’t,” said Apple Valley Sanitation owner Charles Lusk. “Couches, appliances, you know, kid’s outdoor toys, that kind of thing that normally doesn’t get put in the regular weekly garbage.”

The week is designated to focus on cleaning up city streets and residential areas.

“That’s a lot of debris hauled off,” said Mayor Runyon. “Debris that otherwise would be probably in your streets or in your yard somewhere, so you know, we’re very proud of this week and we’re happy we can give it to our citizens free of charge.”

Officials also hope this week brings about change and spreads light on the importance of keeping communities clean.

“I think it’s very important to teach the younger children how important it is to not litter to take pride in the area that they live in,” said Lusk. “If they see something, to pick it up throw it away, I think that’s how we can maybe bring about some change to our community.”

Lusk also said Apple Valley Sanitation processes around 80-90 tons of trash from Paintsville every week, but expects a bit more to come through because of the clean up efforts.

