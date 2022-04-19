Jackson Feltner finds success at Morehead State

MOREHEAD, Ky. (WYMT) - In his second season at Morehead State, first baseman Jackson Feltner is finding more and more success.

The former Lawrence County Bulldog is in the midst of an eight-game hit streak, coming off a freshman year that included OVC First Team accolades. Feltner also entered the 2022 season as OVC Preseason Player of the Year.

“It was interesting having my dad as a coach, he was always pretty hard on my but i appreciate it now,” Feltner said. “It definetly helped me out in the long-term but it prepared me pretty well. Came in ready to work hard and just get after it and everything turned out pretty well.”

